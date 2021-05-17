Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 25

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 121

Advertisement

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 63

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 973

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 7 (3), Fremont 21 (12), Sublette 3 (1), Lincoln 4 (0), and Uinta 22 (5).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 349,989

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 158,901

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 11,620

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,951

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,978

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 39 as of 5/17/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 5/17/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,925, Big Horn: 936, Campbell: 4,383, Carbon: 1,445, Converse: 516, Crook: 400, Fremont: 4,373, Goshen: 1,118, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,674, Lincoln: 1,199, Natrona: 5,968, Niobrara: 73, Park: 2,613, Platte: 417, Sheridan: 2,510, Sublette: 639, Sweetwater: 4,199, Teton: 3,683, Uinta: 1,919, Washakie: 717, Weston: 547.