Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021
The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021.
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 25
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 121
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 63
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 973
The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 7 (3), Fremont 21 (12), Sublette 3 (1), Lincoln 4 (0), and Uinta 22 (5).
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 349,989
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 158,901
One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 11,620
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.
Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,951
Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,978
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 39 as of 5/17/21
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 5/17/21
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,925, Big Horn: 936, Campbell: 4,383, Carbon: 1,445, Converse: 516, Crook: 400, Fremont: 4,373, Goshen: 1,118, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,674, Lincoln: 1,199, Natrona: 5,968, Niobrara: 73, Park: 2,613, Platte: 417, Sheridan: 2,510, Sublette: 639, Sweetwater: 4,199, Teton: 3,683, Uinta: 1,919, Washakie: 717, Weston: 547.