Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 25 (05/17/2021)

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 121 (05/17/2021)

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 63 (05/17/2021)

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 973 (05/17/2021)

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 7 (3), Fremont 21 (12), Sublette 3 (1), Lincoln 4 (0), and Uinta 22 (5). (05/17/2021)

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 351,215

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 159,328

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 11,701

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,028

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,978 (05/17/2021)

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 40 as of 5/18/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 5/18/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,936, Big Horn: 938, Campbell: 4,396, Carbon: 1,446, Converse: 516, Crook: 401, Fremont: 4,374, Goshen: 1,120, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,697, Lincoln: 1,199, Natrona: 5,969, Niobrara: 73, Park: 2,623, Platte: 417, Sheridan: 2,511, Sublette: 639, Sweetwater: 4,203, Teton: 3,686, Uinta: 1,923, Washakie: 717, Weston: 547.

