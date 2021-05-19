Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 7

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 45

Advertisement

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 63

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1030

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 8 (1), Fremont 22 (1), Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 3 (0), and Uinta 22 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 353,164

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 160,022

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 11,815

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,071

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 49,041

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 40 as of 5/18/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 5/18/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,939, Big Horn: 938, Campbell: 4,405, Carbon: 1,447, Converse: 516, Crook: 401, Fremont: 4,375, Goshen: 1,121, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,707, Lincoln: 1,199, Natrona: 5,969, Niobrara: 73, Park: 2,627, Platte: 419, Sheridan: 2,514, Sublette: 639, Sweetwater: 4,210, Teton: 3,684, Uinta: 1,924, Washakie: 720, Weston: 547.