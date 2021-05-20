Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 20, 2021

May 20, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 19

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 195

Advertisement

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 68

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,127

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 10 (4), Fremont 27 (7), Sublette 3 (0), Lincoln 1 (0), and Uinta 17 (1).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 354,526

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 160,668

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 11,880

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Advertisement

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,266

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 49,139

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 35 as of 5/19/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 5/19/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,950, Big Horn: 940, Campbell: 4,418, Carbon: 1,451, Converse: 517, Crook: 401, Fremont: 4,382, Goshen: 1,123, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 426, Laramie: 7,821, Lincoln: 1,199, Natrona: 5,974, Niobrara: 73, Park: 2,635, Platte: 420, Sheridan: 2,514, Sublette: 639, Sweetwater: 4,229, Teton: 3,689, Uinta: 1,925, Washakie: 721, Weston: 547.