Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 19

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 109

20

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 52

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 980

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 3 (1), Fremont 27 (4), Sublette 1 (1), Lincoln 1 (0), and Uinta 10 (5).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 359,293

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 162,703

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 12,299

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,428

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 49,448

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 58 as of 5/24/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 5/24/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,964, Big Horn: 941, Campbell: 4,448, Carbon: 1,453, Converse: 517, Crook: 404, Fremont: 4,387, Goshen: 1,129, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 427, Laramie: 7,854, Lincoln: 1,200, Natrona: 5,982, Niobrara: 74, Park: 2,651, Platte: 423, Sheridan: 2,519, Sublette: 640, Sweetwater: 4,256, Teton: 3,693, Uinta: 1,925, Washakie: 721, Weston: 548.