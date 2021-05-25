Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 25, 2021

May 25, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 5

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 55

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 42

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 973

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 3 (0), Fremont 29 (2), Sublette 1 (0), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 16 (8).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 360,134

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 163,055

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 12,400

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,482

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 49,509

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 58 as of 5/24/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 2 as of 5/24/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,968, Big Horn: 941, Campbell: 4,459, Carbon: 1,453, Converse: 517, Crook: 406, Fremont: 4,389, Goshen: 1,129, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 427, Laramie: 7,869, Lincoln: 1,200, Natrona: 5,984, Niobrara: 74, Park: 2,653, Platte: 425, Sheridan: 2,521, Sublette: 639, Sweetwater: 4,261, Teton: 3,693, Uinta: 1,933, Washakie: 721, Weston: 548.