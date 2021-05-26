Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 26, 2021

May 26, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 15

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 74

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 53

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,028

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 3 (0), Fremont 31 (3), Sublette 2 (1), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 17 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 361,208

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 163,557

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 12,496

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,556

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 49,528

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 43 as of 5/26/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 5/26/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,972, Big Horn: 944, Campbell: 4,470, Carbon: 1,453, Converse: 518, Crook: 406, Fremont: 4,392, Goshen: 1,129, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 428, Laramie: 7,887, Lincoln: 1,200, Natrona: 5,988, Niobrara: 74, Park: 2,657, Platte: 425, Sheridan: 2,524, Sublette: 640, Sweetwater: 4,276, Teton: 3,694, Uinta: 1,935, Washakie: 722, Weston: 549.