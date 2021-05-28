Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021
The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021.
New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 19
Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 76
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 61
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,023
The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 2 (0), Fremont 26 (5), Sublette 5 (0), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 17 (2).
First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 363,877
Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 164,842
One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 12,796
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.
Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,697
Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 49,674
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 45 as of 5/27/21
Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 5/27/21
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,986, Big Horn: 950, Campbell: 4,493, Carbon: 1,453, Converse: 518, Crook: 409, Fremont: 4,401, Goshen: 1,129, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 429, Laramie: 7,909, Lincoln: 1,201, Natrona: 5,997, Niobrara: 74, Park: 2,664, Platte: 431, Sheridan: 2,527, Sublette: 643, Sweetwater: 4,304, Teton: 3,697, Uinta: 1,938, Washakie: 722, Weston: 549.