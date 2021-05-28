Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 19

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 76

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 61

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,023

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 2 (0), Fremont 26 (5), Sublette 5 (0), Lincoln 2 (0), and Uinta 17 (2).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 363,877

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 164,842

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 12,796

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 50,697

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 49,674

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 45 as of 5/27/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 5/27/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,986, Big Horn: 950, Campbell: 4,493, Carbon: 1,453, Converse: 518, Crook: 409, Fremont: 4,401, Goshen: 1,129, Hot Springs: 273, Johnson: 429, Laramie: 7,909, Lincoln: 1,201, Natrona: 5,997, Niobrara: 74, Park: 2,664, Platte: 431, Sheridan: 2,527, Sublette: 643, Sweetwater: 4,304, Teton: 3,697, Uinta: 1,938, Washakie: 722, Weston: 549.