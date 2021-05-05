Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 5, 2021

May 5, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 9

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 59

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 44

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 994

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 17 (0), Fremont 12 (2), Sublette 5 (2), Lincoln 9 (1), and Uinta 39 (4).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 329,273

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 172,869

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,447

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,334

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,340

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 31 as of 5/5/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 5/5/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,801, Big Horn: 927, Campbell: 4,333, Carbon: 1,428, Converse: 515, Crook: 396, Fremont: 4,351, Goshen: 1,112, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,602, Lincoln: 1,190, Natrona: 5,928, Niobrara: 71, Park: 2,564, Platte: 409, Sheridan: 2,488, Sublette: 628, Sweetwater: 4,090, Teton: 3,659, Uinta: 1,885, Washakie: 713, Weston: 547.