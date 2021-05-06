Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Thursday, May 6, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 8

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 62

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 40

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 977

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 18 (2), Fremont 10 (1), Sublette 3 (1), Lincoln 9 (2), and Uinta 29 (0).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 330,119

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 146,552

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,476

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,396

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,419

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 31 as of 5/5/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 5/5/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,815, Big Horn: 930, Campbell: 4,334, Carbon: 1,430, Converse: 515, Crook: 396, Fremont: 4,352, Goshen: 1,112, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,617, Lincoln: 1,192, Natrona: 5,928, Niobrara: 71, Park: 2,567, Platte: 409, Sheridan: 2,493, Sublette: 629, Sweetwater: 4,098, Teton: 3,666, Uinta: 1,885, Washakie: 713, Weston: 547.

Below is the updated County Metrics for Covid-19 Transmission.