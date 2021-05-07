Wyo4News COVID-19 Update: May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021.

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County since the last report: 13

Number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming since the last report: 82

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 45

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,002

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 19 (3), Fremont 8 (0), Sublette 2 (0), Lincoln 8 (2), and Uinta 34 (6).

First Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 330,119

Second Vaccine Doses Administered Statewide (Pfizer/Moderna): 151,305

One-Dose Vaccine Doses Administered (J&J Janssen): 10,905

The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine has been approved for continued use. Please see the FDA & CDC Joint Press release for more information.

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 49,477

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 48,475

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 24 as of 5/6/21

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County: 1 as of 5/6/21

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,834, Big Horn: 931, Campbell: 4,341, Carbon: 1,433, Converse: 515, Crook: 396, Fremont: 4,352, Goshen: 1,111, Hot Springs: 272, Johnson: 425, Laramie: 7,626, Lincoln: 1,194, Natrona: 5,936, Niobrara: 72, Park: 2,577, Platte: 409, Sheridan: 2,496, Sublette: 629, Sweetwater: 4,111, Teton: 3,666, Uinta: 1,891, Washakie: 713, Weston: 547.