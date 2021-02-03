Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: February 3, 2021

Advertisement

February 3, 2021

The following information is from the Wyoming Department of Health as of 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021:

New cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County in the last 24 hours: 5

Number of new cases of COVID-19 since in Wyoming in the last 24 Hour: 15

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County: 66

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming: 1,430

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 24 (0), Fremont 68 (0), Sublette 10 (0), Lincoln 38 (6), and Uinta 67 (8).

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic: 44,469

Total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Wyoming: 43,039

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Wyoming: 53

Total number of COVID-19 related hospitalization in Sweetwater County:0

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming per county: Albany: 3,424, Big Horn: 813, Campbell: 4,167, Carbon: 1,112, Converse: 531, Crook: 380, Fremont: 3,854, Goshen: 1,030, Hot Springs: 266, Johnson: 374, Laramie: 6,820, Lincoln: 989, Natrona: 5,708, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,395, Platte: 364, Sheridan: 2,330, Sublette: 530, Sweetwater: 3,371, Teton: 3,077, Uinta: 1,661, Washakie: 689, and Weston: 522.