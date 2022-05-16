Cowan announces bid for Sweetwater County Treasurer

Photo submitted by Mark Cowman

May 16, 2022 — On Sunday, registered Republican Mark Cowan sent out a press release announcing his candidacy for Sweetwater County Treasurer. The position is currently held by Democrat Joe Barbuto, who was appointed to the position after the retirement of fellow Democrat Robb Slaughter.

In his press release, Cowan stated, “Sweetwater County is an amazing place to live and work. If elected, I look forward to bringing my

management experience and abilities to the Treasurer’s office.”

Cowan moved to Rock Springs in 2004, and he states he and his family have been actively involved in the community, with both daughters attending schools and activities in Sweetwater County. In 2007, he became a founding member of Radiant Manufacturing, a business located in Sweetwater County that provides displays and signage to businesses worldwide. In 2016, Mark and his business partners started Wash and Glow Car Wash. He is a partner in several other car washes, including Auto Spa Car Wash, Casper Wash and Glow, and other businesses throughout Wyoming. He currently serves on the Sweetwater County Economic Development Coalition and volunteers by donating

printing and design work for several events and activities hosted throughout the county.

For more information, see the CowanForTreasurer Facebook page or the website www.cowanfortreasurer.com.