Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball looks to continue win streaks

(January 04, 2021) — The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls will wrap up their two game series against Fresno State tonight. The Cowgirls will be in Laramie, while the Cowboys will meet the Bulldogs in Fresno, California.

Tonight’s Cowgirl versus Fresno State game will be broadcast on WyoRadio 1360-AM/103.5-FM beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com. The Cowboys and Fresno State game broadcast will begin at 6:30 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99 KSIT.com.

Both Wyoming teams will be looking for a sweep after the Cowboys defeated Fresno State 76-73 Saturday evening and the Cowgirls defeated the Bulldogs 65-63 on a buzzer-beating tip-in by Jaye Johnson Saturday afternoon.