Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball resume MWC play today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 1, 2019) – Both the Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will welcome in 2020 on the hardwood floor as both resume Mountain West Conference play against Boise State.

The Cowboys (5-9 overall) will travel to Boise State for a 6:00 p.m. game. Wyoming is 0-2 in the Mountain West, both home losses. Boise State is 1-1 in conference games (9-5 overall). Wyoming is coming off a 82-68 home win over Division III Nebraska Wesleyan last Saturday in Laramie. Boise State is currently riding a three-game winning streak including last Saturday’s 103-72 win over Cal. State Northridge.

Cowboy game time is 6:00 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Pregame show begins at 5:30 p.m.

The Cowgirls are 2-0 in conference play (6-5 overall) with road wins at New Mexico and Air Force. Boise State is also 2-0 in MWC play (10-4 overall). The Cowgirls should be well rested as they have not played since losing 65-54 to nationally ranked Gonzaga on December 17.

Game time is 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m.