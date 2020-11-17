Cowboy basketball announces conference schedule

Advertisement

[PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 17, 2020) – The University of Wyoming along with the Mountain West conference released the updated 2020-21 conference basketball schedule on Tuesday morning. The new format emphasizes the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff while significantly reducing travel. The Conference has moved to a 20-game schedule under a modified format that will play out over 11 weeks within the context of state, county and local guidelines.

League play will begin with one two-game series taking place before Christmas for all 11 teams. After a short break, Conference action will resume on Dec. 28 and conclude March 1.

In the new format, Mountain West teams will face each other in a two-game series in the same week with a one-day break between contests. Each institution will have five home and five road series, reducing the regular season travel schedule by four weeks to help mitigate potential virus exposures.

This is a one-year model adopted specifically to address the unique challenges of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyoming opens conference play on Sunday, Dec. 20, and Tuesday, Dec. 22, against UNLV inside the Arena-Auditorium. It will mark back-to-back seasons that the Cowboys have opened conference play prior to Christmas.

Other home contests for the Pokes include hosting Boise State on Monday, Jan. 11, and Wednesday, 13. Wyoming will also host Nevada in the Month on January on the Friday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 24.

In February, the Cowboys host Colorado State on Thursday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 6. Wyoming will close out the regular season hosting San Jose State on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 27.

The Cowboys road schedule opens at Fresno State on Saturday, Jan. 2, and Monday, Jan. 4. Wyoming will also head to Air Force (Jan. 16 and 18), San Diego State (January 28 and 30), Utah State (Feb. 11 and 13) and New Mexico (Feb. 17 and 19).

Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure, which will include the shifting of games from their current dates. Additional announcements on television selections will be made soon.

Tickets are expected to go on-sale for the general public Monday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m. Season ticket holders can expect to receive an e-mail about pre-sale information within the next couple days.