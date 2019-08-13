Cowboy Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

Laramie, WY (8/13/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys will host eight games inside the Arena-Auditorium during the non-conference portion of their 2019-20 season. Wyoming will play four games with teams from the Pac-12, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Wyoming men will open the season on November 5 with a home match-up against Idaho State. The Cowboys will then travel to South Carolina on November 10. This marks the third-straight season Wyoming will play the Gamecocks.

Following the South Carolina contest, the Pokes will play four-straight home games. Wyoming will face Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday, November 13 before hosting Oregon State in a Saturday matchup on November 16. The Pokes will take on Detroit Mercy on Tuesday, November 19 and then host Louisiana on Thursday, November 21.

This year Wyoming will participate in the MGM Main Event in Las Vegas on November 24 and 26. The Pokes will face Colorado in the opener and will then play either Clemson or TCU in their second game.

In December, Wyoming will host Northern Colorado on Saturday, December 14 and Utah Valley on Wednesday, December 18. The Pokes will then travel to Denver to play a pre-Christmas matchup at Denver on Saturday, December 21.

The Cowboys will close out non-conference play hosting Nebraska-Wesleyan in the Arena-Auditorium on Saturday, December 28.

Wyoming will begin their Mountain West Conference season on December 4 at home against Air Force.

All Wyoming Cowboy basketball games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.