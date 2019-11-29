Cowboy basketball great Fennis Dembo to have jersey retired Dec. 7

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 29, 2019) – The number 34 jersey of Wyoming Cowboy basketball player Fennis Dembo will be retired on Saturday, Dec. 7 prior to the Pokes’ game against New Mexico.

Dembo came to Wyoming from San Antonio, Texas, playing for the Cowboys from 1983 to 1987. During that period, he was named All-Western Athletic Conference three times. He won the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year award following the 1987 season.

When he finished his Wyoming career, Dembo was Wyoming’s all-time leading scorer with 2,311 points, and rebounds with 954. He also owned school records for career free throws and field goals and ranked in the top three of every career statistical category.

Dembo helped lead Wyoming to the 1987 NCAA Championship “Sweet 16″ and the 1986 NIT Championship. In 1987, he became the first Wyoming basketball player to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine.

Dembo was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 1988 draft. He was part of Detroit’s 1989 NBA Championship team.

The December 7 Wyoming/New Mexico game will tip-off at 2:00 at the Arena Auditorium. the game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.