Cowboy basketball maybe last in the standings but not in average home attendance

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 20, 2020) – Granted it has been a tough season so far for Wyoming Cowboy basketball. The Pokes are the only Mountain West Conference team without a win (0-8), and are currently riding their second six-game losing streak of the season in compiling a 5-15 record. Their last win was a non-conference victory over Division III member Nebraska Wesleyan, 82-68, back on December 28.

But, if you are looking for a bit of sunlight on a what has been a dark season… Wyoming is not last in the MW in home game attendance average. According to the Mountain West web site, the average attendance at the Cowboys’ first 13 home games this season is 3,126. That average number is higher than rival Colorado State (2,949 in 11 home games), Air Force (1,964 in 10 home games), and San Jose State (1,1618 in 11 home games).

Wyoming averaged 3,961 fans during the 2018/19 season. The Arena Auditorium, were the Cowboys and Cowgirls play their home games, has a seating capacity of 11,612.

The MWC leader in average home attendance? No surprise. It is nationally rated and undefeated San Diego State (8-0, 19-0 overall). The Aztecs are averaging crowds of 11,294 in their first 10 home games this season. New Mexico is second in average home attendance at 10,735 in 12 home games.

The MWC web site does not state if their attendance figures are based on number of tickets sold per game or number of people sitting in seats. Click here then click on Misc. see this season’s average home attendance, to date, of all MWC teams.

Wyoming travels to San Diego State this Wednesday for a rematch with the Aztecs. San Diego State won the first meeting, 72-52, in Laramie on Jan. 8. The game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 8:30 p.m.