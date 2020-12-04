Cowboy basketball on the road at Oregon on Sunday

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (December 4, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road for the first time this season heading to the Pacific Northwest to take on Oregon State on Sunday at 2 p.m. MT. It will mark the fourth-straight season the two teams have met.

The contest will be televised on the PAC-12 Network with Rich Burk on the call and Lamar Hurd on color. Fans can follow live stats and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys head into Sunday’s contest with a 2-1 overall record after defeating Incarnate Word 94-82 in overtime on Wednesday. Wyoming ranks first in the MW this season in scoring at 88.3 points per game, which also ranks No. 33 in the nation. The Pokes are shooting 48 percent from the field with opponents shooting 45 percent. Wyoming has shot 36 percent from behind the arc and are averaging 40.3 rebounds per game and are +4.3 on the boards this season.

The Beavers head into the contest with a 2-1 record. Oregon State fell to Washington State on the road 59-55 on Wednesday in the conference opener. The Beavers own wins over Cal, 71-63 in a non-conference game and also down Northwest (WA) 114-42. The Beavers are holding teams to 34 percent from the field and 25 percent from behind the arc. OSU also grabs 44.3 rebounds per game and 5.7 blocks per night.

Each Team’s Leaders

Wyoming is led in scoring by sophomore Kenny Foster, as he scored a career-high 21 points in his season debut on Wednesday. Freshman Marcus Williams adds 19 points per game to rank second in the conference and adds six assists per game. Junior Hunter Maldonado adds 14 points per game and also adds seven assists per night to lead the MW. He is second on the team grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game. Freshman Jeremiah Oden leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per night.

Oregon State is led by Ethan Thompson at 13.7 points per game. He also adds five assists to lead the team and six rebounds. Warith Alathishe adds 12 points per game and leads the team grabbing nine rebounds per night. He also leads the team with four blocks on the season.

About The Series

Wyoming trails in the all-time series 4-10 in a series that dates back to 1947. Wyoming is 3-6 all-time in Corvallis with the last win coming in 2017.

Up Next

Wyoming returns home on Wednesday to face Front Range rival Denver at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.