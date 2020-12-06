Cowboy basketball on the road at Oregon State today

Advertisement

(December 6, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowboys hit the road for the first time this season today, taking on Oregon State at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. Today’s game marks the fourth-straight season the two teams have met and 16th time overall. Oregon State leads the series 10 to 5.

Advertisement

Both the Cowboys and the Beavers enter today’s contest with a 2-1 record. Wyoming is coming off a 94-82 overtime win over Incarnate Word Wednesday night. Oregon State will be coming off a 59-55 road loss at Washington State.

Wyoming returns home on Wednesday to face Front Range rival Denver at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.