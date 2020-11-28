Cowboy basketball opens their season today at home

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

(November 28, 2020) — New Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder will begin his coaching era today as the Cowboys will open the 2020/21 season today at home against Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Linder inherits a squad that went 9-24 (2-16 in the Mountain West). The Cowboys return four players from that team, with all four seeing time in the starting lineup last season. Returning players for the Pokes are Hunter Maldonado (15.8 points per game), Hunter Thompson (8.2 points per game), Kwane Marble II (8.2 points per game), and Kenny Foster (4.8 points per game).

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils have already played two games this season, a 142-62 loss at Arkansas and a 116-62 loss at North Texas State. Caleb Hunter is the teams only returning player from last year’s team that went 3-27 on the season.

The two teams have met only once, in 1979. Wyoming won the contest 121-62, which still stands as the record for the largest margin of victory in Wyoming Cowboy basketball history.

Wyoming will host Texas Southern on Monday at 7 p.m.