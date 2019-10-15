Cowboy Basketball Picked to Finish 10th in Preseason Poll

Las Vegas, NV (10-15/19) – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 10th in the upcoming Mountain West season. The results were announced today at the league’s media summit at the Green Valley Ranch in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2019 Mountain West tournament champions Utah State has been predicted to claim the 2019-20 MW regular-season title. Utah State, which made an appearance in the NCAA tournament last season, received all 17 first-place votes, earning 187 points. This marks the first time in MW history that the Aggies were selected as preseason favorite. USU returns 2018-19 Mountain West Player of the Year Sam Merrill and 2018-19 MW Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year Neemias Queta.

2019-20 MOUNTAIN WEST PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank/Team (First-Place Votes) Points

Utah State (17) 187 San Diego State 150 New Mexico 141 Nevada 135 Boise State 128 Fresno State 103 UNLV 89 Air Force 76 Colorado State 59 Wyoming 36 San José State 17

San Diego State, the 2018-19 MW tournament runner-up, was picked to finish second with 150 points. Following the Aztecs, New Mexico was selected to finish third with 141 points.

Utah State’s Sam Merrill was selected Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year, while San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn was named Preseason MW Newcomer of the Year and Nevada’s K.J. Hymes garnered Preseason MW Freshman of the Year accolades.

Joining Merrill on the preseason all-conference team are Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie, Boise State’s Derrick Alston, Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho and Utah State’s Neemias Queta.