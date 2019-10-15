Cowboy Basketball Picked to Finish 10th in Preseason Poll

Las Vegas, NV (10-15/19) – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 10th in the upcoming Mountain West season. The results were announced today at the league’s media summit at the Green Valley Ranch in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 

The 2019 Mountain West tournament champions Utah State has been predicted to claim the 2019-20 MW regular-season title. Utah State, which made an appearance in the NCAA tournament last season, received all 17 first-place votes, earning 187 points. This marks the first time in MW history that the Aggies were selected as preseason favorite. USU returns 2018-19 Mountain West Player of the Year Sam Merrill and 2018-19 MW Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year Neemias Queta.

 

2019-20 MOUNTAIN WEST PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank/Team (First-Place Votes)  Points

  1. Utah State (17)                187
  2. San Diego State               150
  3. New Mexico                     141
  4. Nevada                            135
  5. Boise State                      128
  6. Fresno State                    103
  7. UNLV                                89
  8. Air Force                           76
  9. Colorado State                  59
  10. Wyoming                          36
  11. San José State                  17

San Diego State, the 2018-19 MW tournament runner-up, was picked to finish second with 150 points. Following the Aztecs, New Mexico was selected to finish third with 141 points.

 

Utah State’s Sam Merrill was selected Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year, while San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn was named Preseason MW Newcomer of the Year and Nevada’s K.J. Hymes garnered Preseason MW Freshman of the Year accolades.

Joining Merrill on the preseason all-conference team are Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie, Boise State’s Derrick Alston, Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho and Utah State’s Neemias Queta.

