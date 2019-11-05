Cowboy basketball season tips off tonight against Idaho State

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 5, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team looks to get off to a fast and successful start to the 2019/20 season tonight when they host Idaho State in the Arena Auditorium. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7 p.m.

Wyoming is coming off a season in which they finished with an 8-24 record (4-14 in the Mountain West). They also head into the new season without last year’s leading scorer, Justin James (22 points per game) who is now playing with the Sacramento Kings in the NBA.

Wyoming does return four starters and eight letterwinners for last year’s team including second leading scorer, redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado (13.8 ppg and nearly seven rebounds). Maldonado scored 11 points with 11 rebounds in the Cowboys 62-56 exhibition win over Northwest Nazarene last Wednesday night. In that game, the Pokes were led by senior guard Jake Hendricks with 23 points. Hendricks averaged just under 11 ppg last season.

Idaho State finished last year with an 11-19 mark (7-13 in the Big Sky) and return three starters. The Bengals defeated Eastern Oregon by a score of 78-53 in one exhibition game and also downed Montana Tech 62-52.

Wyoming holds a 13-7 lead in the all-time series against Idaho State.