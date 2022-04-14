Cowboy basketball signs 3 PAC-12 transfer players

University of Wyoming Photo

April 14, 2022 — Press Release

University of Wyoming Head Basketball CoachJeff Linder announced Wednesday the addition of a trio of transfers along with a walk-on for the 2022-23 season. Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson will join the Cowboys from the University of Southern California (USC), and Jake Kyman will join the Pokes from UCLA. All three transfers will have two seasons of eligibility. In addition, Cheyenne Central’s Nathanial Talich will join the program as a preferred walk-on.

“This group of young men already understand that being tougher and more together are key components to our success,” Linder said. “Their chemistry on and off the floor and the fact that each of them has won a lot of high-level basketball games at the collegiate level will fit right into our program and contribute to our selfless winning culture immediately.”

About the players:

Max Agbonkpolo is a 6-9, 195-pound guard/forward and is a native of Laguna Niguel, Calif. He averaged 7.7 points per game to go along with three rebounds per night in 18 starts last season for USC. He scored in double-figures 10 times during the season, with a season-high 17 points against Dixie State. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds for the Trojans in 2020-21.

Ethan Anderson is a 6-1, 210-pound guard from Los Angeles, Calif. Last season, he averaged 4.4 points per game and 2.2 assists per contest. In 2020-21, he added 5.7 points per game for USC to go along with 2.7 assists. In his first season with the program in 2019-20, he started 28 games, adding 5.5 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Jake Kyman is a 6-7, 215-pound guard/forward from Aliso Viejo, California. He appeared in 80 games for UCLA in three seasons averaging 3.6 points per game to go along with 1.1 rebounds. He hit 58 threes in his career at UCLA, shooting 36 percent from behind the arc. Last season, Kyman averaged 2.4 points per game. He averaged 5.3 points per game in his first season with the Bruins.

Nathanial Talich is a 6-4, 195-pound guard from Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was a three-time All-State selection at Cheyenne Central High School, averaging 23.3 points per game as a senior. He also added 8.5 rebounds per game to go along with 3.9 assists and 2.6 steals. He helped lead Cheyenne Central to a state title his junior season, scoring 26 points in the championship game. Last season, he scored 52 points against Sheridan (Colo.) for a career-best. He is the son of former Cowboy linebacker Cory Talich.