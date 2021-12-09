Cowboy basketball suffers their first season loss at Arizona

University of Wyoming photo

December 9, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys were handed their first loss of the season on Wednesday night, falling to undefeated and eighth-ranked Arizona 94-65 in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats are one of the nation’s top offensive teams, and they showed why in shooting 53 percent from the field in running their season record to 8-0. Wyoming falls to 8-1 on the season.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“For our guys to feel what a top-10 feels like, what a great lesson,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “A team like that can put you on your heels. What you can’t simulate is the speed Arizona comes at you, and that will be important for us down the road.”

After Wyoming’s Graham Ike opened the contest with a bucket, the Wildcats responded with an 11-0 run over nearly three and a half minutes. The Pokes would record turnovers on back-to-back trips down the floor, as Arizona would knock down their fifth three-pointer and add a pair of free throws to take a 21-6 lead with 14:24 left in the opening half. Arizona would stretch the lead to 53-22 at the half.

The Pokes opened the second half 4-of-6 from the field, but the Wildcats responded, shooting 57 percent for a 66-34 game in the first five minutes of the half and cruised to the final 94-65 victory.

Cowboy guard Xavier DuSell led the Pokes with a career-high 22 points, including six three-point field goals. Ike added 17 points. He has now scored in double-figures in every game this season.

The Cowboys return home on Saturday hosting Utah Valley in the Arena-Auditorium for an 8 p.m. start. That game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com.