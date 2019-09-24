Cowboy Basketball To Hold First Practice Session Today

Laramie, WY (9/24/19) – The University of Wyoming Cowboy basketball team hits the floor for their first official practice today. Wyoming returns four starters and eight-letter winners from last year’s team that went 8-24 on the season.

Advertisement

“I’m excited to get back to work this group of players,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “We have had really great energy coming from both the returners and the newcomers. The guys took advantage of the offseason to get better.”

Wyoming returns 57 percent of its scoring and 56 percent of its rebounding from last season. The Pokes also return three of its top four scorers. Justin James, Wyoming’s leader last season, is the only starter not returning. James was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

The eight returning players for the Pokes bring plenty of experience. Six of the eight returners played 20 or more minutes per game.

Redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado returns after appearing in only eight games last season. At the time of his departure, he was second on the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 13.8 points per game and 6.8 rebounds.

Other starters returning include senior guard Jake Hendricks, (10.8 points per game), sophomore Hunter Thompson (8.8 points per game), and sophomore Trevon “TJ” Taylor (6.4 points per game).

Advertisement

Newcomers to the Cowboys include junior college players Greg Milton III and Tyler Morman. Milton III, a native of Elk Grove, Calif. is coming off a freshman season at Sacramento City College earning First Team All-Big 8 Conference honors. He was the second-leading scorer in the conference at 19 points per game.

Morman was a second-team All-Conference selection this past season at Southwestern Florida. He appeared in 33 games averaging 4.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 12.6 minutes per night.

Advertisement

Other newcomers include Kenny Foster, Kwane Marble II, and Javier Turner. Foster was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the State of Colorado averaging 27.1 points and 10.8 rebounds. Marble II was a Second Team All-State selection at Denver East High School averaging 19 points per game.

The Cowboys’ first game of the season will be in Laramie October 30 against Northwest Nazarene University. The Mountain West Conference men’s basketball season will start December 4.