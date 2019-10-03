Cowboy Basketball To Hold Free, Public Practice In Rawlins Sunday

Laramie, WY (10/3/19) – The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will practice in Rawlins at Rawlins High School this Sunday, October 6. The practice will state at 3:00 p.m and is open to the public with autographs and photos following the practice.

The practice is another in a series of outreach opportunities that the University of Wyoming Athletics Department conducts throughout the state.

The Poke started basketball practice sessions for the 2019/20 season on September 24. The team returns eight players including six who averaged playing 20 or more minutes per game last year.