Cowboy basketball to play exhibition game tonight in Laramie

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 30, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys will host Northwest Nazarene in their only exhibition game of the season tonight at the Arena-Auditorium.

The game can be heard on WyoRadio 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99 KSIT.com. The pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. with the tipoff at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

This will be the first meeting ever for Wyoming and Northwest Nazarene, located in Nampa, Idaho.

A look at the Pokes

Wyoming returns four starters and eight-letter winners from last season. They also added six newcomers, two junior college transfers and four high school talents.

Advertisement

Returning starters from last season’s team are redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado (13.8 ppg), senior guard Jake Hendricks (10.8 ppg), sophomore Hunter Thompson (8.8 ppg) and sophomore Trevon “TJ” Taylor (6.4 ppg). Maldonado appeared in only eight games before being sidelined for the season with an injury.

A look at Northwest Nazarene

Northwest Nazarene returns seven letter winners from last season’s team that finished 20-8 overall and 14-6 in their conference. Last season the Nighthawks averaged 84.5 points per game last season and shot 50 percent from the field. Northwest Nazarene also allowed 80.3 points per game and allowed opponents to shoot 42 percent from the field.

Advertisement

The Nighthawks’ top returner is guard Jayden Bezzant, as he averaged 13.1 points per game and added 55 assists. He came off the bench last season starting only eight games.

Regular will start November 5

Wyoming opens the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at home against Idaho State.