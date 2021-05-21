Cowboy basketball to play in Hawai’i holiday tournament

May 21, 2021 — It was announced Thursday, the Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will be spending the Christmas holidays in Hawaii playing in the 2021 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

The tournament will also feature BYU, Northern Iowa, South Florida, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Liberty, and the host team, Hawai’i. Both BYU and Liberty played in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The trip will make Wyoming’s first trip to Honolulu since the playing in the Rainbow Classic in 2006.

Each team will compete in one game per day beginning December 23, advancing through the bracket over three days for a total of 12 games. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in the championship game on Christmas Day.