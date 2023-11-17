Cowboy basketball today, football Saturday, Cowgirl volleyball wins

University of Wyoming photo

November ber 17, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys battle the College of Charleston Cougars today in the second game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C.

The Cowboys are looking to regroup after Thursday’s opening day 79-69 loss to undefeated St. Louis (4-0). College of Charleston (1-2) lost to Vermont (3-0) 73-64 in another first-round game on Thursday. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at noon, with tipoff at 12:30 p.m.



Cowgirl Volleyball Wins

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team got a home win on Thursday night in Laramie 3-1 over Air Force. Set scores were 25-13, 25-22, 23-25 and 26-24. The win improved UW to 8-9 in the Mountain West and 19-9 on the season. Air Force fell to 9-8 in the conference and 17-11 overall.

The Cowgirls will wrap up the regular season on Saturday, Senior Night, by hosting New Mexico (10-7 MW, 18-10 overall).

Cowboys Football Plays Final Home Game Saturday

The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4 overall, 3-3 MW) will host Hawai’i (4-7 overall, 2-4 MW) on Saturday at noon in War Memorial Stadium. The game is the Pokes’ final home contest and the regular season’s second-to-last game. UW will also honor its seniors and graduate students before the contest.

Wyoming leads the overall series 16-11 and also leads in games played between the two teams since both have been members of the Mountain West Conference,4-3. The Cowboys and Rainbow Warriors will be competing for the Paniolo Trophy.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 10:30 a.m.

Cowgirls Basketball at Gonzaga on Saturday

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team faces a tough road test Saturday as they travel to face Gonzaga. The Cowgirls are 2-1 on the season, while the Zags are 3-1 and receive votes from the WBCA Coaches Top-25.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 1360KRKK.com beginning at 2:30 p.m. with tipoff at 3 p.m., Mountain Time contest Saturday.