Cowboy basketball with 5th win Saturday/Cowgirls fall in Las Vegas

(December 13, 2020) — Junior Hunter Maldonado scored a season-high 30 points, and junior Drake Jeffries added a career-high 21 points off the bench to lift the Wyoming Cowboys to a 93-88 road win at Utah Valley on Saturday afternoon in Orem, Utah. The Pokes, now 5-1, have now won back-to-back non-conference road games for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

“I told our guys winning on the road is hard,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “You have to have a certain grit and toughness in order to win on the road. In the first half, whether it was because of the travel or whether playing a few games in a row, I didn’t think we were dialed in defensively. I thought in the second half, our guys responded well. Wyoming led 48-41 at the end of the first half of play.

The Wolverines Trey Woodbury tied the contest with a layup to tie the contest at 76-76, a few ticks under five minutes left in the game. Woodbury would give the Wolverines the lead seconds later.

The two teams would exchange one-point leads until Thompson gave Wyoming an 85-83 advantage with 1:59 left in the game. After Woodbury added a pair of freebies to tie the game, Maldonado made his third-straight attempt to give Wyoming a two-point lead, and Jeffries went over his career-high with a triple for a 90-85 Pokes lead with 45 seconds remaining.

Wyoming returns home hosting Omaha on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team opened up the Mountain West Conference season with a tough 54-46 loss against the UNLV Lady Rebels Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.

“We played poorly on the offensive side of the ball,” head coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We played well enough defensively, even putting them at the free-throw line. You hold a team to 54 points on their home court should be an accomplishment, but you have to score more than 46 points.”

Sophomore McKinley Bradshaw led the way for the Cowgirls with 14 plus four rebounds, her second double-figure scoring game of the season. Freshman Dagny Davidsdottir followed with nine points.

UNLV enjoyed a 25-16 advantage at the half. Wyoming went scoreless for the first six minutes of the second half before Bradshaw make two free-throws. That would spark UW to score nine of the next 14 to cut the lead to eight, 33-25, with 5:28 left in the third quarter, which ended with UNLV on top 44-33.

In the fourth quarter, the Cowgirls could only manage to knock down four field goals. Despite outscoring, the Lady Rebels 13-10, they would drop the contest 54-46.

The two teams will meet for a second time Monday afternoon at 2:30 in Las Vegas.