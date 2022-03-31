Cowboy Basketball’s Jeff Linder’s contract extended to 2027

University of Wyoming Head Basketball Coach Jeff Linder (University of Wyoming photo)

March 31, 2022 — University of Wyoming Head Basketball Coach Jeff Linder was rewarded for his success over the last two years with a contract extension and pay raise. UW Athletics Director Tom Burman announced Wednesday the finalization of Linder’s contract extension through April of 2027.

“I’m excited to be able to continue building this program for this great fan base, this great university, and this great state,” Linder said. “With these exceptional young men, incredible staff, and all the special people involved, we will continue to make history. Go Pokes!”

According to gowyo.com, terms of the five-year deal include annual guaranteed compensation (e.g., base salary, additional compensation, etc.) of over $700,000 beginning on July 1, 2022. Additional compensation is highly likely to be earned annually via incentives for academic and athletic performance goals.

“We are thrilled to be able to get a contract done that works for Coach Linder and UW,” Burman said. “He has done a great job transforming Cowboy basketball over the past two years. We believe Cowboy basketball is in great hands, and we can’t wait for next November. We also want to congratulate the basketball staff who have done a great job in this process.”

Linder recently finished his second season as head coach of the Cowboys, leading Wyoming to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014-15. Linder is 39-20 in his two years at Wyoming.

Hunter Thompson to return to Cowboys.

Pine Bluffs, Wyoming native Hunter Thompson announced Wednesday he would use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic to return to the Cowboy basketball for the 2022-23 season as a super senior. The 6′ 10″ Thompson played in all 34 games last season for the Pokes averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.