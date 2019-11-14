Cowboy comeback falls short in first ever loss to Cal State Fullerton

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Nov. 13, 2019) – It was an offensive roller coaster ride Wednesday night for the Wyoming Cowboys as they suffered a 60-53 loss to Cal State Fullerton. The loss, the first ever to the Titans in six games played, dropped Wyoming’s season record to 1-2. It was the Titans’ first win of the season (1-2).

Advertisement

After trailing 9-0 to start the game, the Cowboys would end the first half on a 12-5 scoring run to lead 30-25. The up and down Pokes would then trail by as many as 11-points in the second half, 53-42, with just over six minutes to play.

Once again, the Pokes offense would get a spark and cut the Titans lead to just one-point, 54-53, with just under two minutes to play, but Cal State Fullerton would end the game on their own 7-0 run to secure the 60-53 victory.

“The fight I saw from our guys to come back from down nine late in the game and get it to one point with a little under two minutes to play was a positive,” Wyoming head coach Allen Edwards said. “I like the fight in our guys from the perspective of being where we want to be with our defensive goals, but I thought where we struggled tonight was guarding the three-point line.”

Advertisement

Wyoming’s redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado recorded his third career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He took a career-high 18 shots, hitting seven. Senior guard Jake Hendricks added a season-high 13 points with three triples on the night. Sophomore Trevon “TJ” Taylor added a season-high 10 points.

Neither team shot the ball well with each being an identical 21 of 54 in field goals (38.9%). Cal State Fullerton was 9 of 24 (37.5%) from the three-point arc while the Cowboys were just 6 of 21 (28.6%). The Pokes also lost the free throw battle hitting 5/8 (62.5%) to Cal State Fullerton’s 9/16 (56.3%).

Advertisement

Wyoming gave up 20 points on 15 turnovers.

The Cowboys will host Oregon State Saturday night at the Arena-Auditorium. Tip-off is scheduled to 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.