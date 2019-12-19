Cowboy comeback falls short in loss to Utah Valley

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 19, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys dropped their sixth- straight game Thursday night, 68-67, to Utah Valley. The home standing Pokes are now 3-9 on the year. Utah Valley, of the Western Athletic Conference, improved to 5-8 in stopping their won five-game losing streak.

Advertisement

“I thought we got in an offensive battle tonight,” UW head coach Allen Edwards. “I did like the fight we had to get back in the game, but we need to stop fighting to get back into the game.”

The Cowboys trailed at the end of the first half 31-26. The Wolverines would increase the lead to as many as eight-points early in the second half with just under 18-minutes to play. Utah Valley would retain a one to six-point lead throughout the half until the Cowboys Brandon Porter hit a 3-point shot to give Wyoming a 56-55 lead with 5:29 to play.

Wyoming’s Hunter Thompson hit a put-back field goal with 4:42 to go to put the Pokes up 58-55, their largest since early in the first half. Wyoming would remain on top until Utah Valley’s TJ Washington made a layup at the 2:18 mark to give the Wolverine a 63-62 lead.

Advertisement

With 1:21 to play Maldonado put the Cowboys back on top, 65-63. He would hit another jumper with :54 remaining to make the score 67-65 in Wyoming’s favor. But those would be the Pokes last points. With the score tied at 67-67, Utah Valley’s Isaiah White scored on a layup with :07 remaining to take the lead, 69-67. A game-winning 3-point attempt by Maldonado with :01 to play was unsuccessful.

Wyoming was led in scoring by Maldonado with 23 points. Sophomore Brandon Porter recorded a career-high 12 points for the Pokes. Isaiah White, off the bench, led Utah Valley in scoring with 19 points.

Advertisement

For the game, Wyoming hit more field goals, 25 to 23, more 3-point shots, 8 to 6, than Utah Valley but was out scored 17 to nine from the free throw line (Utah Valley was 17 of 18 to Wyoming’s 9 of 13).

The Cowboys travel to Denver (4-9) on Saturday afternoon for a non-conference game. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. The contest will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM beginning at 12:30 p.m. It will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.