Cowboy comeback falls short in season’s first loss

November 14, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys nearly erased a 12-point deficit in the final minutes of Sunday afternoon’s game, but Southeastern Louisiana held on for a 76-72 win in Laramie. The loss dropped the Pokes to 2-1 for the season, while the Lions improved to 2-1.

Cold shooting by the home-standing Cowboys would be their demise. UW shot just 31% for the game to SE Louisiana’s 48% field goal percentage, which included hitting nearly 48% from behind the 3-point arc.



“Missing shots is not what determines how you win games,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “If you’re a really good team, a lot like we were last year when we went to play Washington, we shot about 36 percent, but we found a way to win the game because we sat down and guarded them. You can’t let any team come into your home court and shoot 48 percent from the three like Southeastern Louisiana did today. It’s unfortunate.”

The game was tied at 38-38 at the half. A Lions field goal by Boogie Anderson would give SE Louisiana the second-half lead they would not relinquish until a Hunter Maldonado three-pointer gave Wyoming a 52-51 lead with 12:26 to play. The lead was short-lived, though, as 13 seconds later, a Sami Pissis three-pointer gave the lead back to the Lions 54-52. It was a lead they would not give up, increasing it to as much as 12 points with 3:23 to play.

The Pokes would cut into that lead, eventually getting it down to 74-72 with 32 seconds remaining, but the Lions would secure the win.

The Cowboys return to action this Friday against Howard at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.