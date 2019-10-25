Cowboy Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys look to keep home win streak going

LARAMIE, WYOMING (10/25/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys will be looking for home win number seven in-a-row Saturday when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 11 a.m. with kickoff scheduled at 12 noon.

Wyoming, 2-1 in the Mountain West and 5-2 overall, won their sixth-straight home game last Saturday defeating New Mexico 23-10. The Pokes are 4-0 at home this season with wins over Missouri, Idaho, UNLV, and New Mexico. Wyoming last won seven straight at home from 2015-16.

Nevada is 1-2 in the MW and 4-3 overall. To learn more about the Wolf Pack click here for Thursday’s Cowboy Countdown to Kickoff.

Cowboy Offensive Line Earns Honor

The Wyoming offensive line was named 2019 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll. The award is given to the nation’s top offensive line unit. UW is one of only seven FBS teams to have four different individuals record a 100-yard rushing game in 2019.

Cowboys Nationally Ranked

The Cowboys rank #15 in the nation in rushing offense this season averaging 236.7 yards per game.

Wyoming’s offense is ranked #10 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, giving up an average only 1.00 sack per game (only seven total sacks allowed) for the season.

Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers is one of only two quarterbacks in the nation to rank in the top-20 in rush yards per carry (#18 at 6.4 per carry). The other is Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Shutting Out Opponent

The Cowboy defense shutout the Lobos in the first half last week. It marked the second time this season that Wyoming has shutout an opponent in a half, as Wyoming held Texas State scoreless in the second half earlier this season.

Points Off Turnovers

The Pokes have found great success this season scoring points off of turnovers. Wyoming has forced 11 turnovers this season and has scored 48 points off turnovers this season. The Cowboys have not allowed a point after recording a turnover this season. Wyoming ranks No. 10 in the nation in turnover margin at +1.0.

Cowboys Showing Depth

The Wyoming Cowboys have seen some injuries but has shown its depth. Wyoming is one of 14 teams in the nation to use 35 or more starters. The Cowboys sport the best record of those teams and are one of four who are .500 or better this season.