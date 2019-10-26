Cowboy Countdown to Kickoff: Game Day versus the Wolf Pack

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 26, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys will put their undefeated home season record (4-0), and current six-game home winning streak, on the line this afternoon when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack at War Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

Today’s game will feature an early start at 12 noon. The contest will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Wyoming, at 2-1 in the Mountain West Mountain Division (5-2 overall), needs to make the most of their current home-field advantage to keep pace in the division. Bosie State (6-1 overall) and Utah State (4-2), both lead the division with 3-0 records. Air Force is 3-1 in the MW (5-2 overall).

Sponsor

With a win today, the Pokes will advance in the standings as Utah State travels to Air Force this afternoon. Boise State will be at San Jose State (1-3, 3-4) tonight.

Nevada enters today’s contest at 1-2 in the MW West Division (3-4 overall). Last Saturday the Wolf Pack lost 36-10 at Utah State.

Advertisement

Wyoming leads the series against Nevada 4-3. The last time the two teams met was in October 2016 with the Cowboys pulling out a 42-34 win.