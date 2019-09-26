Cowboy Countdown To Kickoff: Meet The Cowboys Opponent, UNLV Rebels

Laramie, WY 99/26/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys will open up Mountain West play Saturday by hosting UNLV. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “White Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing White t-shirts. The goal is to have the entire stadium blanketed in white.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 5:00 p.m.

The 2019 season marks the 21st season of the Mountain West Conference. This will be the conference opener for both teams. Wyoming enters the game with a 3-1 record following last Saturday’s road loss at Tulsa. UNLV sports a 1-2 record. The Rebels did not play last weekend.

UNLV opened the season with a 56-23 win over Southern Utah, before losing 43-17 at home to Arkansas State and 30-14 at Northwestern.

About the UNLV Rebels

UNLV average 388 yards of total offense per game rushing for 243 yards per game and passing for 145 yards. The Rebels allow 426.7 yards of total offense per game, as the opposition throws for 248 yards per game and rushes for 178.7.

UNLV is getting outscored 33-7 in the fourth quarter this season but has scored 38 points in the second frame for the season.

The Rebel offense is paced by quarterback Armani Rogers. He has rushed for 175 yards to rank second on the team and is 35-of-66 passing for 102 yards per game. He has two interceptions and a touchdown pass this season.

Running back Charles Williams is one of the nation’s top runners rushing for 151.7 yards per game on the season with six touchdowns. Wide receiver Randal Grimes leads the team with eight catches for 109 yards with a touchdown.

The UNLV defense is paced by safety Evan Austrie, as he has a team-high 25 tackles including a sack. Linebacker Rayshad Jackson has 24 tackles on the season with 2.5 tackles for loss and is tied for the team lead with three pass breakups.