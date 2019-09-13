Cowboy Countdown To Kickoff: Meet the Idaho Vandals

Laramie, WY (9/13/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys play host to the Idaho Vandals on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. inside War Memorial Stadium. The Pokes are looking for their third win to open the season and their seventh-straight win dating back to last season.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 2:00 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

It will be fan appreciation day and the first 5,000 fans will receive a miniature stadium replica of “The War” to honor the Cowboys’ 70th season inside the stadium.2020.

About Idaho

The Vandals head to Laramie with a 1-1 overall record after defeating Central Washington by a score of 41-31 last Saturday in Moscow, Idaho. Idaho fell in the season opener to #15 Penn State by a score of 79-7.

Idaho is allowing 55 points per game on the season, while the Vandals average 23 points per contest offensively. Idaho averages 321.5 yards of total offense per game with a balanced attack that sees the Vandals throw for 179.5 games per game and rush for 142.0 yards per game. Defensively, the Vandals allow 516 yards of total offense per game with teams passing for 293.5 yards per game and rushing for 222.5.

The Idaho offense is led by Aundre Carter, as he rushes for 77.5 yards per game with two touchdowns on the season. Roshau Johnson adds 55.5 yards rushing per game. Quarterback Mason Petrino has completed 34-of-47 passes for 300 yards. He has completed 72.3 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and one interception. Petrino’s top target is Jeff Cotton with 22 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

The Vandals defense is led by linebacker Tre walker with 17 tackles on the season. He has also added two tackles for loss. Fellow linebacker Sully Shannon has 12 tackles on the season to rank second on the team. Charles Akanno has eight tackles and a team-high two pass breakups.

Punter Cade Coffey was an FCS All-American and averages 37.7 yards per punt and is 2-of-2 in field goals this season.