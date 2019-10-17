Cowboy Countdown to Kickoff: Meet the New Mexico Lobos

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Oct. 17, 2019) – The Wyoming Cowboys will host New Mexico for Homecoming this Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on WyoRado’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 12 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com

Wyoming enters the game at 1-1 in Mountain West play and 4-2 on the year. The Pokes are coming off a 26-22 loss at San Diego State last Saturday night. New Mexico is 0-2 in the MW and 2-4 overall. The Lobos lost 35-21 to Colorado State last Friday night, their third straight defeat.

About the New Mexico Lobos

New Mexico is allowing 38.8 points per game while scoring 26.7 per night. They average 425.3 yards of total offense per game rushing for 219.5 yards per game and passing for 205.8. The Lobos defense allows 519.8 yards of total offense per game with the opposition throwing for 391.7 per game and rush for 128.2.

New Mexico’s offense is paced by running back Ahmari Davis, rushing for 91.4 yards per game with four touchdowns on the year. Fellow running back Bryson Carroll adds 77.8 yards per game for the season.

Quarterback Tevaka Tuioti averages 165 yards passing with fellow quarterback Sherrion Jones throwing for 71.4 yards per game. Wide receiver Marcus Williams has 14 catches for 248 yards on the season to lead the team.

Linebacker Alex Hart leads the team with 41 total tackles. He also has 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks for the season. Safety Jerrick Reed II is second on the team with 34 tackles. He also owns New Mexico’s only interception of the season. Linebacker Jacobi Hearn leads the team with seven tackles for loss and three sacks.