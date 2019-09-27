Cowboy Countdown To Kickoff: Poke Defensive Shines Heading Into UNLV Game

Laramie. WY (9/27/19) – The Wyoming Cowboys (3-1 overall) return to War Memorial Stadium on Saturday to open up Mountain West play. The Pokes will take on UNLV (1-2) at 6:00 p.m.

Sponsor

The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday’s game marks the 21st season of the Mountain West Conference. Both Wyoming and UNLV are original MWC members.

Wyoming is 10-10 overall and 7-6 at home in MWC opening games. The Cowboys have won four of their last six conference home openers, three of five in the Craig Bohl era.

Advertisement

Poke Defensive Highlights Heading Into Saturday’s Game

Senior linebacker Logan Wilson and senior safety Alijah Halliburton have been quite the duo this season defensively. Wilson and Halliburton are the only teammates in the nation that average double-digit tackles. Halliburton leads the Cowboys in tackles with 43 on the season to rank #13 in the nation. Wilson has added 41 tackles on season ranking #19 in the nation. The duo has been involved with 27 percent of the defensive plays for the Cowboys this season.

The Cowboys recorded a season-high 14 tackles for loss at Tulsa last Saturday. It marked the first time in the MW era of Cowboy football that Wyoming has recorded that many tackles for loss. For the season, the Pokes have 36 tackles for loss averaging 9.0 per game, which leads the Mountain West and ranks eighth in the nation.

Advertisement

The Cowboys have also pressured the quarterback this season. Wyoming has 18 sacks for the season, which leads the Mountain West and ranks fourth in the nation. Wyoming recorded seven sacks in the contest against Tulsa. Wyoming is averaging 4.5 tackles for loss on the season, which is the highest number in the Craig Bohl era.

The Pokes have been active in the passing game this season. Wyoming has broken up 25 passes for the season for 2.25 per game. Last season, the Pokes broke up 51 for the season, as Wyoming is nearly averaging two more breakups per game than last season.