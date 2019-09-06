Cowboy Countdown to Kickoff: Pokes Head To Texas State For Saturday Contest

Laramie, Wyo. (Sept. 3, 2019) – After opening the season in grand fashion with a 37-31 over SEC foe Missouri last Saturday, the Wyoming Cowboys hit the road for the first time against Texas State riding a five-game winning streak.

Advertisement

The Pokes will face a Bobcat team that is coming off a 41-7 loss a week ago Thursday at Texas A&M. Texas A&M is ranked #12 in this week’s AP Top 25 and #11 in the Coaches Poll.

Kick-off set for 5:00 p.m. WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM will broadcast the game beginning at 4:00 p.m. The contest will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Saturday’s contest will mark the fourth meeting between the two schools. Wyoming leads the series 2-1 with the Pokes taking the last matchup, 45-10, in Laramie back in 2017. Wyoming was led in that game by Josh Allen’s three touchdown passes and a Cowboy defense that also scored three times.

Advertisement

Last Saturday, the Pokes defense forced three turnovers with two fumbles and an interception against Missouri. Wyoming converted those turnovers into 17 points.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Wyoming is ranked #16 in the nation in rushing after the first week of play with 297 yards. Quarterback Sean Chambers (120 yards) and running back Xazavian Valladay (118 yards) led the team in rushing.

Advertisement

Texas State offensive leader is quarterback Gresch Jensen. Jensen threw for 160 yards and one touchdown last week. He also threw interceptions in the contest. Wide receiver Hutch White had seven catches for 60 yards with Trevis Graham Jr. adding four catches for 53 yards and added one touchdown. The running game was not effective against Texas A&M accounting for just eight total yards on 15 carries.