Cowboy, Cowgirl golfers set to compete in Laramie Open

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 2, 2020) – It is set to be a big weekend for members of the Cowboy and Cowgirl golf teams, as the Laramie Open is set to kickoff at Jacoby Golf Course the morning of Friday, July 3. This event features both professionals and amateurs.

Two current Cowboys in Kirby Coe-Kirkham and Tyler Severin, alongside Cowgirl Cristiana Ciasca, will play in the event. A host of former Cowboy golfers will also participate in the event.

The Laramie Open features over 100 professional golfers. Many of the players who will participate in the event have held status on the PGA Tour, Senior Tour, and Korn Ferry tour.

“The Laramie Open has grown every year and this tournament has an atmosphere of a high level tournament,” Cowboy Head Coach and Director of Golf Joe Jensen said. “This is a great event for our community and this is the best group of talent to play in Laramie. We take great pride in hosting and the staff has done a great job preparing the course for this weekend.”

The event runs through Sunday, July 5. The top 60 golfers with ties will vie for the championship in the final round on Sunday. The Laramie Open is open to the public, as spectators are asked to adhere to the social distancing rules at Jacoby Golf Course.