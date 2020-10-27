Cowboy cross country receiving votes in first USTFCCCA Coaches Poll

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA (October 27, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboy cross country team picked up 11 votes in the first U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Coaches Poll. Those 11 votes put them in a tie for 37th nationally with Villanova.

It is the third year in a row the Cowboys have appeared in the national coaches poll, reaching as high as No. 13 in 2018.

Four other Mountain West schools earned votes in the first coaches poll of the season: Colorado State (No. 23), Air Force (No. 26), Boise State (No. 31) and Utah State (No. 37).

The Mountain West postponed the 2020 cross country season following the NCAA’s decision to postpone all fall championships. The NCAA has tentatively scheduled this academic year’s cross country championships for March 15, 2021, following a proposed season beginning early in 2021.

The Cowboys return six letter winners and four redshirts from last year’s squad that finished third at the MW Championships and sixth at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships.