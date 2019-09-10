Cowboy Cross Country Runner Roberts Named Nation Athlete Of The Week

New Orleans, LA, (9/10/19) – Wyoming senior cross country runner Paul Roberts has been named the National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The announcement was made on Monday.

Roberts, a native of Lyons, Colorado, is the first-ever Wyoming athlete to earn this recognition during the cross country season.

“Paul had a really good end to his summer training, and he had to put up with a little bit of an obstacle, but he came through it well,” said head cross country coach Scott Dahlberg. “It was nice to see him come out and compete really well. He ran smart and tough. That’s a great honor that he’s well deserving of.”

Last Friday, September 6, at the Wyoming Invite in Cheyenne, Roberts placed first among the field of 72 athletes, including 2018 NCAA top-10 finishers Joe Klecker and John Dressel from Colorado. Roberts blazed through the five-kilometer course in 15:05.3, two seconds faster than his race last season and seven seconds faster than second place at this year’s event.

Last season, Roberts was an All-American, as he finished 20th overall at the NCAA National Championships. This is the third race win in Roberts’ Wyoming career after he transferred from CSU-Pueblo prior to his junior season. He also won the Wyoming Invite and the Mountain West Championship last season.