Cowboy discuss thrower earned All-American honors Friday night

Wyoming Cowboy Colton Paller at the Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

June 12, 2021 — Wyoming Cowboy Colton Paller took center stage with the 24 best discus college throwers in the country and finished seventh Friday evening at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. That high finish earned Paller First-Team All American status.

Paller’s second throw of 186-6 in his first flight was his best throw of the night. “The mentality was working tonight, said Paller. “I said I was going to medal, and that’s what I did. I never check to see where I’m placed on paper because you never know how a competition will shake out, so I just show up to compete, and I executed with confidence, and it enabled me to do what I needed to do.”

Paller became the first Cowboy to earn First Team All-American honors in the discus competition since Mason Finley in 2014. Paller is a senior from Shelton, Washington. He was an All-Mountain West performer in both the Discus and the Shot Put in 2021.

