Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 15, 2020) – Feeling lucky? If so, it’s time to purchase those lottery tickets!

The WyoLotto Cowboy Draw is sitting at a whopping $1.675 million. That’s a lot of dough.

The largest winning jackpot in Cowboy Draw history was $3.3 million. The second largest was $1.88 million.

The winning numbers from Monday, Sept. 14, were 6, 25, 28, 35 and 39.

The next drawing is Thursday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.