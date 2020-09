Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 17, 2020) – Sorry, Charlie. No one had the winning ticket.

Advertisement

The WyoLotto Cowboy Draw is sitting at a whopping $1.750 million. That’s a lot of dough.

The largest winning jackpot in Cowboy Draw history was $3.3 million. The second largest was $1.88 million.

The winning numbers from Thursday, Sept. 17, were 7, 11, 13, 30 and 32.

The next drawing is Monday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.