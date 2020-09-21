Cowboy Draw now at third largest ever

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 21, 2020) – Welp. Looks like no one became a millionaire this past weekend.

The WyoLotto Cowboy Draw increased after no one claimed the winning numbers. The jackpot is now sitting at a monstrous $1.825 million. That’s a lot of bread.

The largest winning jackpot in Cowboy Draw history was $3.3 million. The second largest was $1.88 million.

The winning numbers from Monday, Sept. 21, were 3, 7, 10, 21 and 24.

The next drawing is Thursday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m.